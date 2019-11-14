MP Sikhs can now visit Kartarpur Sahib under govt scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday included Gurdwara Durbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan in its ambitious scheme, which sponsors a pilgrimage for the people of the state.

An order to add the holy Sikh shrine in the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme' was issued by the Spiritual Department of the state.

Started by then BJP government in 2012, the scheme facilitates residents above 60 years of age to go on a pilgrimage to religious places of their choice. The expenses of the pilgrimage are borne by the government.

On November 9, India and Pakistan inaugurated Kartarpur corridor to facilitate visa-free access of Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib situated across the border. (ANI)

