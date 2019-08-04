MP: Six arrested by police for possessing demonetised notes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Six people were arrested by a local police team on Sunday for allegedly possessing illegal demonetised notes.

The six accused have been identified as - Md Aslam, Dilip, Vishal Singh, Sanjay Kushwaha, Rajiv Kumar and Divyarama.

A total of 8715 old 1,000 rupee notes and 2800 notes of Rs 500 were recovered from them. The total value of these notes is said to be 1,01,15,000.

The police in a statement said that they were nabbed from MG Road area on the basis of input.

According to police, Aslam had obtained demonetised notes worth Rs 87 lakhs from businessmen in Odisha promising them that they would be exchanged with new ones.

A case has been lodged at the MG Road Police Station and further investigation is on. (ANI)

