MP: Six dead, 19 injured after bus falls into river in Raisen

Raisen">Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Around six persons, including a two-year-old child were killed and 19 others were injured after a bus fell into a river in Raisen">Raisen district last night, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 AM when the bus was travelling to Chatarpur from Indore.

There were 45 passengers travelling in the bus.

Soon after the incident, police along with other personnel rushed to the spot. Senior officials including district collector and superintendent of police also reached to the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

"The flow of the canal was very fast. The two-third part of the bus was submerged into water. We have recovered dead bodies. While those who were critically injured admitted to Bhopal hospital, others were rushed to a nearby hospital," Umashankar Bhargav, District Collector, told media persons.

"We will give Rs 10,000 each from Red Cross to the injured," he said.

The victims of the incident included a two-year-old child, two women and three other people.

An investigation is underway to probe the cause of the incident. (ANI)

