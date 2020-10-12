MP: Six held for involvement in IPL betting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Six persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on cricket matches in the Rajendra Nagar area of Indore, police said on Sunday.

According to the Indore police, the crime branch and Rajendra Nagar police apprehended six people from the Shiv Sagar colony for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on cricket matches being played at Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020.



"18 mobiles, electronic gadgets and cash worth Rs 75,000 were seized from their possession," Amrita Singh Solanki, Station House Officer (SHO) said.

Out of six persons, four accused belong to Indore while one person is a resident of Ratlam and another person hails from Odisha. They all were living in a rented apartment in Indore.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

