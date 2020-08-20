MP: Six-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 1 crore ransom rescued by police

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): A six-year-old boy was rescued by the police from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district after he was kidnapped on Wednesday afternoon, Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur informed on Thursday.

"The boy was kidnapped yesterday afternoon from outside his house and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore for his return. He was recovered from the Niwadi hill around four o'clock today morning," Sharma told ANI.

"Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident," he added.(ANI)

