Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): A jawan of Special Armed Force (SAF) of Madhya Pradesh Police and a girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the Gwalior Fort on Friday.
The identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained.
"As per the man's ID card, he was a jawan in SAF's 15th battalion while the girl's identity is yet to be ascertained," said a police official.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)
MP Special Armed Force jawan, girl commits suicide by jumping from Gwalior Fort
ANI | Updated: Feb 08, 2020 04:25 IST
