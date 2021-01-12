MP spurious liquor death toll rises to 12; FIR registered, one held

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The death in the Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor tragedy has mounted to 12 on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered against seven accused in connection with the case and one person has been arrested, informed Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania.

On Monday night several people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died and others fell sick after consuming suspected spurious liquor.



Six people are undergoing treatment in the Morena District Hospital, officials said.

Conveying his condolences to the kin of the deceased, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. I have ordered an investigation into the matter. Gwalior Commissioner has formed a team and it is investigating the case. We will take strict action, just waiting for the facts to come out."

Amid questions being raised on the availability of toxic liquor in the area, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra earlier said, "I am deeply saddened by this incident. The Station House Officer has been suspended immediately. Accused will not be spared."

The police are investigating the matter and only after the postmortem reports the actual cause of deaths can be known. The villagers are being asked whether anyone fell sick due to consumption of alcohol. (ANI)

