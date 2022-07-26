MP student found dead on railway track, hours after his father receives mysterious text

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): A mutilated body of an engineering student from Bhopal was found on railway tracks near Raisen after the deceased's father received a mysterious text that read, "...Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan sey judaa (Beheading is the only punishment for those who insult Prophet Muhammad)."

After receiving the message, "Rathore Sahab Apka Beta Bohot Bahadur Tha... Gustakh e-Nabi Ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda," the father tried to trace his son but couldn't get through. He then showed the message to the deceased's sister who approached the police.

"We had received information that a boy has been missing after which his body was found on the railway tracks near Raisen. Post mortem of the body is being done. Prima facie, the cause of death is not known. The investigation is underway," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Police, Sachin Atulkar.



The boy was crushed to death by a running train. As it isn't clear if it is a murder or suicide yet, all the angles are being investigated.

"The boy was crushed to death by a train. At present, the situation regarding murder or suicide is not clear. The forensic analysis of the phone and data of the deceased will give clarity. The investigation is going on from all angles," said Raisen Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sehwal.

The father of the deceased also said that his son was very calm and can not commit suicide; fearing murder the father demanded a police investigation.

"He can never commit suicide. I am unable to understand the meaning of this message because my son had nothing to do with any ideology. He never commented on any political or religious issues. If there is no reason to commit suicide, then why would my son commit suicide," he said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

