MP: Sub-Inspector jumps before train, dies; his wife, son also found dead at home in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): A sub-inspector jumped before a train and died in Misrod locality in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday, a police official said.

Besides, the sub-inspector's wife and his two-year-old son were found dead at their home situated in Kolar locality in Bhopal, the official added.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Suresh Tayade (around 28 years old) and he was posted in Special Branch at.Police headquarters here. His wife was identified as Krishna Verma (26). They used to live in a rented house at Lalita Nagar colony in Kolar locality.

According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that before dying by suicide, the sub spector killed his wife and two-year-old son by slitting their throats.



Speaking to ANI, Kolar Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suresh Kumar Damle said, "A woman and her two-year-old son have been murdered here at their house in Lalita Nagar colony. Her husband committed suicide by jumping before the train. All three of them were living here on rent."

"We have registered a case into the matter and an investigation is going on. The bodies have been sent for the post mortem," he said, adding that till now no information about the dispute between the couple has come to the notice.

On the other hand, the brother of the woman, Harish Verma said, "Krishna was the youngest among the four sisters. She got married in 2017. It was an arranged marriage, everyone lived very well, the family was happy and there was no problem at all."

"Today, I got a call at 11:30 in the morning. My elder sister called me and said that Krishna has been killed. She got a call from the police station, brother-in-law's body has also committed suicide and his body is kept at Hamidia hospital," Verma said.

"Everyone lived together and there was no problem. Brother-in-law used to drink occasionally. I had a word with my sister over a phone call on Friday evening," he added. (ANI)

