MP: Thai woman caught with fake documents at Bhopal airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A 39-year-old Thai woman was caught with fake documents at Raja Bhoj International Airport in the state capital Bhopal on Sunday, a police official said on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Bechmate Monai, a resident of Thailand. She has been living here in Kolar locality of the city for the last three years. Monai was going to Hyderabad. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) caught her at the airport during document checking and handed her over to the Gandhinagar police of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 4, Bhopal) Vijay Kumar Khatri told ANI, "The woman had reached the airport to take a flight to Hyderabad where the CISF jawans asked for an ID card. She showed a fake Indian Aadhaar card in which her face did not match, she also showed the copy of the other documents in the mobile, in which the jawan found that the documents being shown are not correct."



After that she was interrogated and it came to notice that this matter is related to fake documents, then CISF Jawan informed the Gandhinagar police of the city, he said, adding that when the Gandhinagar police interrogated the woman, they found that the girl is a resident of Thailand and has been living in Bhopal for the last three years before that she frequently visited here.

"Earlier in 2018, she was found involved in a case related to unethical prostitution under Chunabhatti police station limits in the city, due to which her passport was confiscated in the court. As a result of which, she made fake documents and used to travel from time to time. On Sunday also, she had reached the airport to take a flight for Hyderabad," DCP Khatri said.

He added, "The woman is being interrogated. We have also informed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about the whole matter and the IB is questioning her. We have registered a case under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and section 14 of the Foreigners Act. She has been produced before the court. She is being sent to jail. We have also informed the External Affairs Ministry about the matter and the woman will be deported after she gets released from jail." (ANI)

