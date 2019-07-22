MP: Thief beaten up by locals for goat theft in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A thief was beaten up by locals for allegedly trying to steal goats in a village here.

The incident took place around 3.30 am in Chikli Aali village on Saturday when four thieves came to steal goats.

"Four thieves went to the village but locals were alert. Out of the four, three escaped but one was caught by locals who also beat him up. We have sent him for medical examination," Dhar Superintendent of Police, Aditya Pratap Singh, told reporters here.

Singh said that the police is investigating the case and also trying to nab the other three thieves. (ANI)

