MP: Three children drown in quarry in Hatunia village

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Three children in Hatunia village drowned in a quarry on Thursday while taking bath.

The deceased have been identified as Danish, aged 10 years, Alfaz and Shahid, aged 11 years.

" Around 10-12 children were taking a bath in the quarry but three of them went to deep waters and drowned. We are finding out the owner of the quarry and we will investigate if there is a case of negligence," the police stated.

The three deceased belong to the same family.

"The children went to take a bath without informing us. We started to look for them and we recovered their bodies from the quarry," stated Javed, a maternal uncle of the three children. (ANI)

