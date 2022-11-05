MP: Tiger carcass found in Bandhavgarh Reserve

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A tiger carcass was found during patrolling in Badwar beat of Dhamokhar range attiger-reserve"> Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Saturday, an official said.

Upon getting information about the matter, the officials reached the spot and called the dog squad team for the investigation.

Area Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Rajeev Mishra said that following the information about the tiger carcass from the patrolling team, the veterinary doctors were called and conducted the post-mortem according to the guidelines of NTCA.



After that the last rites of the tiger were also performed. The age of the tiger was around 13 years.

The reason for the death of the tiger will be known after the post-mortem report. Nevertheless, there were no injury marks were found on the tiger's body, he added.

Notably, there are about 150 tigers in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. About eight tigers, tigresses and cubs, including the above one died so far this year. (ANI)

