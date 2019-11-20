A grab of the video shot by the two accused in Mandsaur [Photo/ANI]
MP: TikTok video with pistol lands youths in jail

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:34 IST

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Two youth were arrested here for uploading a video with a weapon on the social media platform.
The accused- Rahul and Kanhaiya uploaded a TikTok video where they can be seen riding a bike and brandishing a pistol.
After the video went viral, the police was pressed into action to nab the two accused.
"Just to get more comments and likes on Tiktok, I made this video. I arranged a pistol from a friend. I never thought that the video could get me into trouble. It may end my career," said Rahul, the accused.
Dilip Rajaoria, Malhargarh police station in-charge said, "We found this video on social media but were unable to ascertain the exact location where it was shot. A colleague of mine told me that the railing shown in the video was of our police station area. We also found that the name Rahul written on the hand of the person brandishing the pistol. Hours later we nabbed them."
He further said that along with the pistol, police also recovered three live cartridges from the accused. the motorcycle used in the video has also been confiscated by the police.
In October, two people, including a minor were arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police in Mumbai for performing stunts on a local train, in a bid to make TikTok videos. (ANI)

iocl