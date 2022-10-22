MP to celebrate 7th National Ayurveda Day on October 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh is going to celebrate the 7th National Ayurveda Day in the state on October 23. There will be many programmes focused on the importance of Ayurveda on the occasion.



This year, the theme of National Ayurveda Day has been kept as 'Har Din-Har Ghar Ayurveda'. The programme has been designed keeping the theme 'Ayurveda @ 2047'. The Department of AYUSH has issued guidelines to the District AYUSH Offices regarding the organisation of Ayurveda Day.

Various competitions focused on the importance of Ayurveda are being held continuously in the Ayurveda colleges of the state from September 23. Besides speech competition, the activities of health awareness camps are prominent. In the camp, information is being given to the general public about Ayurveda for overall health, Ayurveda diet, in which the usefulness of millets, the utility of Ayurveda for senior people along with the usefulness of Ayurveda for mental health is being given. The general public is also being informed about the importance of medicinal plants.

There are seven government Ayurveda hospitals, 1773 AYUSH dispensaries and health wellness centres functioning in the state. At the district level, programmes of lectures by experts of Ayurveda will also be held on Ayurveda Day. Ayurveda Day has been organised continuously since the year 2016 on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti. (ANI)

