MP: Toddler goes missing from Ujjain railway station, mother claims abduction

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): A police case has been filed on the basis of a complaint by a woman who claimed that her two-year-old son was stolen from the railway platform in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The incident reportedly took place on December 23.

District Hospital Patient Welfare Committee member, Rajesh Borana told ANI, "I often visit Dewas gate police station where I saw a woman crying and when I enquired from her she told me that her child was stolen. I asked the police station in charge about not lodging the complaint and he said that the incident had taken place at a railway station."

According to the woman identified as Vaishnavi, a resident of Bagpura, was waiting for her train when her child was allegedly stolen.

Vaishnavi reportedly had a tiff with her husband and had reached the railway station to board a train for Bhopal on December 23 and spent the night on the platform itself.



The next day, Vaishnavi said she had fed milk to her son at around 10 am after which she placed the child on the bench and went to wash the milk bottle. Upon her return, she said she found that the boy was missing.

The incident was also captured in the CCTV camera installed at the railway station.

"After that I brought her to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station where the station in charge RS Mahajan said the child theft was not seen in the footage," Borana said.

"We forced him (Mahajan) to check the footage of the previous one hour before the woman found her child missing. There a man was spotted taking the child. After that the complaint was registered at around 1 pm on December 25," he added.

Meanwhile, GRP station in-charge Mahajan told ANI, "In the footage, the child and the man are going normally and the woman was not seen anywhere in the footage chasing them as she claimed. Nonetheless, a case has been registered into the matter and further investigation into the matter is going on." (ANI)

