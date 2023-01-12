MP Tourism attracts attention of investors on first day of Global Investor Summit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Tourism attracted the attention of investors on the first day of the Global Investor Summit (GIS) being held in the cleanest city of India, Indore.

The two-day program of the seventh edition of GIS is being organised at Brilliant Convention Centre in the city from Wednesday.

According to a release, the Tourism was one of the important sessions which took the attention of probable investors. The session was held on the theme 'How to Leverage Tourism Sector for a Future-Ready Madhya Pradesh'. It witnessed participation from various Central and State government officials, industry captains and all major travel tourism fraternities and various other stakeholders.



During the session, Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla gave a detailed presentation on vivid Investment opportunities in the Tourism sector and ensured a promising future in the State. He also highlighted tourism's policies for investments in hotels and resorts, film & wellness and various incentives for constructing hotels and other developments such as PPP projects.

MP Tourism Minister Usha Thakur also shared key information about major and upcoming tourist destinations in the state on the occasion.

The major Highlight of the session was Project Cheetah as Cheetahs have been recently introduced to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight Cheetahs brought from Namibia at the park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17.

The release further reads that the Department of Tourism is doing Comprehensive Master Planning for tourism zones, Private and Government land parcels for hospitality infrastructure with Tourist Facilitation Centre/ Interpretation Centre/ other Amenities. Special early bird incentives to investors will be offered. (ANI)

