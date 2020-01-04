MP: Trainer aircraft crashes in Sagar district, two dead

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): A trainer aircraft of a private aviation company crashed while it was trying to land at Dhana airstrip during night in the Sagar district leading to the death of the two persons who were on board, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi.

The crash, which occurred on Friday night, was probably caused by the heavy fog in the area.

The two deceased have been identified as trainee pilot Piyush Chandel and instructor Ashok Makwana who belonged to the Chimes Academy.

"At around 9 pm on Friday, the trainee pilot Piyush Chandel was on night flying training. He was accompanied by instructor Ashok Makwana. A short while after taking off, the two decided to land the plane at the airstrip because of low visibility due to heavy fog. But possibly due to heavy fog they were unable to locate the airstrip and the aircraft lost its way and crashed into a nearby farm," Sanghi told ANI over the phone.

As soon as the news of the crash reached the authorities, several teams including one led by the SP reached the spot and extracted the bodies from the crashed aircraft.

Following this, they were rushed to a private hospital in Makroniya where they were declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls, according to a tweet by the Office of the CM. (ANI)

