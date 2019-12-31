MP: Trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog engulfed Bhopal and its surrounding areas on Tuesday morning affecting the train services in the city.

The delay in train services by several hours has inconvenienced passengers greatly.

"The temperature has dropped to minus in some parts of the country. We are waiting for the trains to arrive but there is no update. We are here with children and considering the spread of diseases, we want officials to provide proper facilities at the stations," a local at the Habibganj Railway Station told ANI.

"All the trains coming from Delhi have been delayed. The passengers are facing difficulties. Multiple trains are late by almost nine hours," a passenger Deepanshu said.

Meanwhile, auto drivers have been hit hard due to cold wave conditions.

"Due to the severe cold, people do not choose to take an auto ride. We are barely getting any income. There is nothing which can help keep us warm; it is getting difficult for us to fight cold," an auto driver said.

On Monday morning, due to dense fog, Delhi-NCR witnessed disruption in traffic movement as visibility dropped drastically.

Due to bad weather, flight and railway operations were affected in the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal is likely to receive thunderstorm with rain in the next week. Some days are expected to be foggy, especially in the mornings. (ANI)

