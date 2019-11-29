Shivpuri SP Rajesh Singh Chandel looking into complaint of businessman Prem Chand Shukla, whose onion truck went missing on its way from Nashik to Gorakhpur. (Photo/ANI)
MP: Truck carrying onions worth Rs 20 lakh stolen, later found empty in Shivpuri

ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2019 03:43 IST

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): At a time when prices of onions are shooting up to Rs 100 per kg, thieves have stolen a truck carrying produce worth Rs 20 lakh on its way from Nashik to Gorakhpur, Police said on Thursday.
Prem Chand Shukla, a businessman from Nashik filed a complaint against the Shivpuri based transporter as a truck loaded with Rs 20 lakh onions went missing and did not reach Gorakhpur on the given date.
"The truck was loaded with onions in Nashik and was travelling to Gorakhpur. The truck was supposed to reach the destination by November 22. It belonged to a transporter from Shivpuri. Driver and the truck, both went missing," Rajesh Singh Chandel, Superintendent of Police Shivpuri told media.
After investigation, the police has recovered an empty truck at Shivpuri.
In a similar incident in West Bengal, vegetables worth approx Rs 45,000 including onions in large amount, have been stolen from a shop in Basudevpur Bazar in East Midnapore.
Speaking to ANI, Shopkeeper Akshay Das said, "Three bags of potato and onion, about 100 kg of ginger and about 80-90 kg of garlic have been stolen."
The prices of onions in retail markets at major cities are fluctuating between Rs 90 to Rs 100 due to supply disruption from flood-affected states like Maharashtra last month. The incessant rains have destroyed onion crops in the key onion-producing states. (ANI)

