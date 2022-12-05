MP: Truck rams into bystanders in Ratlam; Death toll reaches 7

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): A truck rammed into the bystanders and bike riders after a tyre burst near Satrunda Mata Mandir in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh causing the death of five persons on the spot.

The District Magistrate however informed on Monday that the death toll has now increased to seven.

"Death toll rises to 7 in the road accident. The administration has announced to provide Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured," Ratlam DM said. (ANI)