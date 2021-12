Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police seized a truck for illegally transporting cattle in Jabalpur on Saturday.



Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gopal Khandel, said, "A truck was seized for illegally transporting cattle in Jabalpur on Saturday. 32 cattle were rescued and 13 bulls were found dead."

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)