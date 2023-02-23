MP: Two persons, including police constable held with 15kg weed in Gwalior; accused constable dismissed from service

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Two persons, including a police constable, were arrested in connection with smuggling of 15 kg of weed (Ganja) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The market value of the weed was estimated at around Rs 5 lakh. The accused constable has been identified as Akash Dhakad (30), a resident of Raipur village, Shivpuri district. He was posted at University police station in the district and he has been dismissed from service.

On the contrary, the other accused has been identified as Deep Singh Dhakad (31), a resident of Bhangarh village in Shivpuri district.



The police had received a tip off about the smuggling of weed following which a team was deployed for the searching of the vehicles. During this, the accused were caught near the Sindh river bridge while arriving from Datia side in the district.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi said that the Dabra police had received information about the smuggling of Ganja in a car after which a police team was deployed for the checking in the area. During the search, the police arrested two people along with 15 kg Ganja.

"One of the accused was a police constable and he was posted at University police station in the district. The accused constable was committing such a serious crime by taking leave from duty. He has been dismissed from the service under article 311 of the Indian Constitution (Dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Union or a State)," SSP Sanghi said.

The action taken under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act is a very serious matter and getting involved in smuggling of Ganja even after associated with police service is an unforgivable offence. Therefore, he has been dismissed from the service, he added. (ANI)

