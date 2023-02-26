MP: Two police officers line attached in BM College Principal murder case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Two senior police officers have been removed from active duty and line attached in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in connection to the Simrol-based BM College Principal Vimukta Sharma murder case, the police said.

The action came after the victim, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Indore.

An order in this regard was issued from the office of Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Bhagwat Singh Birde on Saturday.

Earlier, Simrol police station in-charge Dharmendra Shivhare and the current police station in-charge RKNS Bhadauria were earlier also given an application by Principal Vimukta Sharma complaining about the accused Ashutosh Srivastava, SP Bhagwat Singh Birde stated in the order.

Both the station in-charges neither conducted any investigation on the application nor took any action against the accused during their tenure, which showed gross negligence and indifference towards their duty, the order further stated.



The Principal of BM College of Pharmacy in Indore, who was set on fire by a former student succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Saturday early morning, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashikant Kankane confirmed the death of the Principal of B M College of Pharmacy Prof Vimukta Sharma.

The incident occurred on Monday (February 20), when the accused, former student, Ashutosh Srivastava, poured petrol on the 49-year-old principal and then set her ablaze.

The victim ran towards the college building after which the staff extinguished the fire and rushed her to a hospital.

During the incident, the accused also sustained burn injuries and tried to jump into a ditch, but was nabbed by the police. (ANI)

