MP: Two teachers booked for punishing student who raised Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan in Guna; Congress reacts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): State home minister Narottam Mishra has said that an FIR has been registered against the two teachers who punished a student as he raised the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the school assembly.

Mishra made the remark while talking to media persons in Bhopal on Thursday.

He said that as soon as the matter came to his notice, he immediately spoke to the officials. They told him that the FIR was registered against both teachers.

According to the FIR copy, a case was registered under sections 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC, and Section 75 in The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against Justin and Jasmeena Khatun.

On the other hand, Congress retaliated on the matter. Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said that school should not be a den of politics. "I think it is not right to lodge an FIR. Slogans are being raised for the support of the country, it should not be stopped. Every school has its own rules, it is right to raise slogans somewhere and it is wrong somewhere, but should not stop slogans in support of the country.

If someone is doing something against the support of the country, then there is an agency and the government should keep an eye and take action. But I don't think it is right to file an FIR against the teacher. They could have been advised."

The incident occurred at Christ Senior Secondary School in the Guna district on Wednesday. It, however, came to light on Thursday after the family members and a few social organisations staged a protest in front of the school campus. The social organisation also organised 'Hanuman Chalisa Path' to mark their protest against the incident.

The victim student, Shivansh Jain said, "After the national anthem I raised a slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', in the meantime, Justin sir came, he took me out of the line and said, 'what are you saying, go to the father' after that my Hindi teacher came said to go to your class teacher. When I meet the class teacher, she said that I should raise it at home".

"After that, I reached the classroom. One of my classmates has been chosen as vice-captain of the red house on which my class teacher, Jasmeena Khatun said that one boy is making the class proud and I am tarnishing the class's name. After that ma'am made me sit on the ground for the next four periods," he added. (ANI)