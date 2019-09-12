Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Two women were killed on the spot and four were left injured in a wall collapse at a Ganpati Pandal in Bamurakunj village on Wednesday night.
The incident happened when women were singing Bhajans (devotional songs) at the Ganpati Pandal.
The injured have been shifted to District hospital for medical attention.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
MP: Two women dead, four injured after wall collapses at Ganpati Pandal in Sagar district
