MP: Ujjain creates Guinness World Record, lights over 18 lakh lamps on Maha Shivratri

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh created a Guinness World Record on Saturday after more than 18 lakh earthen lamps were lit here on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam 2023' is underway in Ujjain, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.



This year Maha Shivratri was observed on February 18, 2023.

Maha Shivratri, which translates to 'the great night of Shiva', is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in the country.



It is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India.

It's believed that while there is a Shivratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Mahashivratri, happens only once every year, in February/March, when winter comes to an end and spring and summer begin.

Out of the 12 Shivratris observed in any given year, Mahashivratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

To protect the entire world from the evil effects, Shiva drank the entire poison and held it in his throat instead of swallowing it. Due to this, his throat became blue and hence he came to be known as Neelakantha.

Every state in the nation, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, celebrate Mahashivratri.

Shiva devotees undergo a 24-hour fast that is broken the next morning. Mahashivratri Puja, in contrast to many other festivals, is performed at night.

Devotees consume satvik foods like ragi, sabudana, fruits, and vegetables during the fast. (ANI)

