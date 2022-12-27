MP: Union Minister Anurag Thakur inspects sports facilities in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inspected State Water Sports Academy, Tatya Tope Stadium, Sports Authority of India, MP Horse Riding and Shooting Academy during his Madhya Pradesh visit on Monday.

During the inspection, Thakur himself took a shot in a 50-metre air rifle and 10-metre air pistol to check the international facilities in the state shooting academy.



Union Minister Thakur told ANI, "Visiting the shooting range of Madhya Pradesh, it seems that it is one of the best shooting ranges not only in the country but also in the world. There is a very good facility. Madhya Pradesh has done very good work about the sports. Madhya Pradesh is becoming the hub of sports."

"When every state of the country will work in the field of sports with the same speed then India can become a sports super power. The role of the states should be better so that the centre as well as the states can promote sports," he added.

Thakur also said, "If there is a vacant area or some space in the sports ground then some other private functions can be organised when sports activities are not going on. The income generated from there can be utilised in providing better facilities to more children. There is no harm in doing such activities for the promotion of sports." (ANI)

