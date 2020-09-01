MP Vincent, U Rajeevan Master appointed as presidents of Kerala district Congress Committees

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday appointed party leaders MP Vincent and U Rajeevan Master as the president of Kerala's district Congress Committees in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts respectively.

"Congress Presidents has approved the proposal for the appointment of Presidents of the following district Congress Committees in Kerala with immediate effect," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

According to the statement, MP Vincent was appointed as the president of the Congress Committee in Thrissur district and U Rajeevan Master was appointed as the president of the Congress Committee in Kozhikode district. (ANI)