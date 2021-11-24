MP will be first state to create Cyber Tehsil: Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to create cyber tehsils, informed Home Minister Narottam Mishra, adding that the state will be the first across the country to do so.

"Madhya Pradesh will be the first state which is going to create Cyber Tehsil. Today this proposal has been passed by the cabinet," Mishra said while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

He also said that Cyber Tehsil will make the mutation process easy and people from anywhere in the state can avail of its benefit.

"With the introduction of this system, the process of conversion will become convenient in the cases of undisputed land," Mishra said.

The Home Minister further informed that the Cabinet has decided to launch 'Urja Saksharta Abhiyan' from November 25 to make citizens energy literate.



"Urja Saksharta Abhiyan will be run in Madhya Pradesh from November 25. Schools, colleges and the general public will be connected with this campaign. Madhya Pradesh will become the first state to run India's energy literacy campaign on a big scale," the minister said.

While briefing the media, he also said that the Cabinet has decided to send the Central government a proposal to name Patalpani railway station after Tantya Mama.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced that Patalpani railway station in Indore will be renamed as Tantya Mama railway station.

"Tribal pride, Mama Tantya Bhil's sacrifice day is on December 4. Indore Bus Stand and Patalpani Railway Station will be named after Tantya Mama," he had said.

Mishra also said that a program will be organised on December 4 in Indore to mark the day.

"Two trips will be taken out for the program. The first journey will start from Ahir village of Pandhana, the birthplace of Tantya Mama and the second from Sailana and will reach Indore via Dhar via different districts," he said. (ANI)

