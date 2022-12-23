MP: Winter session of Assembly adjourned sine die, govt defeats no-confidence motion by voice vote

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): The ongoing Winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on on Thursday, four days after it began.

However, before the Winter session drew to a close, the BJP government defeated the Congress's no-confidence motion by voice vote.

The no-confidence motion was brought by the Congress on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Our government has opened high schools, higher secondary schools, hostels and ashrams in tribal areas. The team of educated children for 'JAYS', with whom Congress leader Hiralal Alawa is involved as a teacher, came about through an initiative of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and not the Congress."

"The Congress reduced the number of houses which were to be built under the central government's 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. They returned central funds allocated for building over 2 lakh houses under this scheme. They had to bear 40 per cent share of funds which they did not. The poor were deprived of houses. Also, under the Prime Minister's 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme, we only had to send the list of beneficiaries to the central government. But they (Congress) did not even send that list. They deprived many farmers of the benefits of 'Kisan Samman Nidhi'," Chouhan said.



The CM added, "We have also decided to open a CM Rise schools where children of poor farmers will also be able to study. We have started building CM Rise schools across Madhya Pradesh. School buildings are being constructed at a cost of Rs 30 to 38 crore each. There will also be schoolbuses, which will pick children from remote villages. There will be CM Rise schools at 20-25 villages where children will receive proper education."

"Our entire education system was ruined during the Congress government. They toyed with the future of our children," Chouhan said, adding that be it is shikshakarmi (education official) or Guruji (teacher), "we have made them their due. Today, they are drawing a proper salary Rs 35,000 to Rs 45000 per month.

"The recruitment of teachers is ongoing and about I lakh have been recruited so far. There are plans for recruiting 1,13,000 more teachers. Till August 15, teachers and police personnel will be recruited across the state. No department will be left out. The process of recruitment is already underway," CM Chouhan said, adding that, "Creating employment opportunities is our top priority."



Former minister and Congress leader Jeetu Patwari said, "We presented a real picture of the state through the no-confidence motion. The government did not answer a single question we posed."

"While the state government presented a budget of Rs 1.95 lakh crore, it has borrowed Rs 4 lakh crore. The government is splurging on events with the borrowed money. Rs 50 billion was spent in the name of the event. The Madhya Pradesh government paid for tea at the BJP office, worth Rs 400 per cup. Tea worth Rs 80,000 was served at the BJP event," Patwari alleged.

"The government also accepted that our government waived off the loans of the farmers," Patwari said, adding that the state's youth will uproot this government in the 2023 Assembly polls. (ANI)

