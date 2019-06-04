MP: With Bhojtal on the verge of drying up, mayor demands all-party meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With the water level in city's Bhojtal inching closer to dead storage level, city Mayor Anand Sharma has demanded an all-party meeting to be convened over the looming water crisis.

Formerly known as Upper Lake, Bhojtal is a large lake which lies on the western side of the capital city and is said to be a major source of water for the region.

Owing to less than normal rain and scorching heat, water levels at Bhojtal have rapidly dipped, raising concerns of water shortage in the areas of the city which depend on it for water supply.

Speaking to ANI, Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma said, "In the last few years, the blessings of rain gods haven't been much in the area. Hence Bhopal's 'bada talab', which is the city's lifeline, can only get filled to 50 per cent of its capacity. Now even with that depleting, a water crisis has emerged."

Sharma said he has raised a demand of Rs 100 crore from the state government to deal with the crisis.

"I have met state minister Dr. Govind Singh ji today and demanded a Rs 100 crore package to tackle the situation; he said he'll talk to the Chief Minister," he said.

Sharma also appealed to citizens to use water sustainably and help in conserving it.

"This is right that there is water crisis as Bhopal has grown immensely and different sources are used for water supply. I appeal to people to use water sustainably. The municipal corporation is monitoring the situation and we will ensure supply of water through tankers in affected areas", said Sharma. (ANI)

