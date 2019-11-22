SP Jabalpur, Amit Singh talking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI
SP Jabalpur, Amit Singh talking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI

MP: Woman accuses former assistant jail Superintendent of sexual harassment on pretext of marriage

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 04:53 IST

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A case of sexual harassment under the pretext of marriage has been registered against a former Assistant Jail Superintendent at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose central jail by a woman guard, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Singh.
"During his posting in Jabalpur the accused, Prashant Chauhan, made sexual relations with his colleague, a guard at the jail. The woman has also alleged that she also had to undergo abortion during her relationship with the accused," Singh told reporters on Thursday.
"An FIR in the matter has been registered and the investigation process has begun. We will arrest the accused at the earliest and begin a departmental inquiry and search for more evidence," he added.
The victim, in her complaint, has alleged that Chauhan had lured her and continued to sexually exploit her since 2015.
The two had been in touch even after Chauhan was transferred from the central jail in Jabalpur to Seoni, while the woman was sent to Narsinghpur by the police department.
The victim repeatedly requested Chauhan to marriage, due to which he gave her November 15 as the date but himself got married to another girl before the said date, following which the woman approached the police department. (ANI)

