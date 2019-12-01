MP: Woman cop honey-traps, arrests wanted criminal

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A policewoman arrested a gangster with a Rs 10,000 bounty on his head in Naugaon area here on Saturday by posing as his girlfriend.

The criminal Balkrishna Choubey was arrested by Police Sub-Inspector Madhvi Agnihotri who is posted as incharge of Garoli Chawki in the district.

Agnihotri was part of a team formed by Chhhatarpur Superintendent of Police Tilak Singh to nab the wanted criminal.

The cyber cell of the police informed Agnihotri that Chobey, who was wanted in a murder case, was in love with a woman.

Taking advantage of cyber cell input, Agnihotri impersonated Chobey's girlfriend and asked him to meet at a particular venue suggesting they get married, to which he agreed.

The criminal was nabbed by the Sub-Inspector and other policemen when he reached the venue.

According to police, several criminal cases are registered against Choubey in Naugoan Police Station and in Uttar Pradesh -- his home state. (ANI)

