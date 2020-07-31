MP woman forced to carry husband on shoulders as punishment over 'extramarital affair'

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 31(ANI): A woman was allegedly forced to carry her husband on her shoulders as punishment over an alleged extramarital affair here in Jhabua.

The woman was seen carrying her husband on her shoulders as punishment while being heckled by the villagers on Wednesday.

Jhabua Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta on Thursday said that a case has been registered against the people involved in the case and the husband of the woman has been arrested.

"The husband has been arrested, and efforts are on to nab the other accused," he said. (ANI)







