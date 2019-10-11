Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped at Bhopal Railway Station here, police said on Thursday.
A case has been registered under Section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and four persons have been detained in the matter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
MP: Woman gang-raped at Bhopal railway station, 4 detained
ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:39 IST
