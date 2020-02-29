MP woman gives birth to 6 babies; two infants die

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): In a rare case, a woman gave birth to sextuplets in a district hospital in Sheopur on Saturday morning.

This is said to be the first case of its kind in the district.



The infants have been kept under observation in the Sick Newborns Care Unit at the hospital.

Two infants, out of the six, did not survive.

The condition of the mother has been reported to be stable. (ANI)

