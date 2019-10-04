MP: Woman hits govt official with slipper

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A woman thrashed a government official with a slipper as a group of women engaged in a verbal spat with him over alleged wrongful allocations of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana here.

In a video footage of the incident, a woman can be seen hitting a government official with a slipper.

The women alleged that houses have been wrongly allocated under the scheme. (ANI)

