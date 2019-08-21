MP: Woman in Sheopur claims husband gave 'triple talaq' after 14 years of marriage

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A man allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife of 14 years and kicked her out of their house here, police said.

Irfan and Leerjabin have seven children together.

"A woman named Leerjabin has filed a complaint at the police station that her husband Irfan gave her triple talaq and kicked her out of their house," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) PL Kurve.

Police have registered a case and are taking actions against the husband and his family.

A case has been registered under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, Sections 498A (husband or relative subjecting woman to cruelty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts by several persons for common intention) among others of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

