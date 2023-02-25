MP: Woman smuggler held with 252 gm smack worth Rs 20 lakhs in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): A woman smuggler was arrested along with around 252 grams of smack (kind of drug) worth Rs 20 lakhs in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Saturday. He added that two more accused with seven illegal weapons were also arrested in another case in the district.

"The woman smuggler brought the smack from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. The action was taken by the Crime Branch Police and Padav Police team. One of the relatives of the woman here has used her as a carrier in the crime," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gwalior, Amit Sanghi said.

The relative of the woman is a notorious criminal and there are around 20 cases, including NDPS Act, have been registered at various police stations in the district against him and he has used the woman, SSP Sanghi said.

The estimated cost of the smack recovered from the woman is over Rs 20 Lakh. We are trying to get a police remand of the woman to reach the roots of the crime. Further investigation into the matter is on, the official said.

In another case, the Crime Branch team and Madhavganj police arrested two accused who were absconding in an attempt to murder case registered at Madhavganj police station and having a reward of Rs 3000 each with seven illegal weapons.

SSP Sanghi said that a tip was received about these accused that they had kept some weapons and they also have a gang. The police caught them and recovered the weapons from them. The accused are the residents of Endori in Bhind district. These accused also have various cases in different police stations in Gwalior and Bhind.

"The accused may have kept the weapons to commit crimes and it is also possible that they have brought it from somewhere else to sell out. Interrogation is going on and soon it will be cleared what they do with the weapon," SSP added. (ANI)