MPBSE results declared, pass percentage rises to 62.84 pc

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 exams on Saturday, reporting an overall pass percentage of 62.84 per cent this year.

As per the MPBSE, a total of 9,01,427 registered for the exam and 8,93,336 students appeared. A total of 5,60,474 patients passed in the examination.

The pass percentage of boys stands at 60.09 per cent while the pass percentage of girls stand at 65.87 per cent in the examinations held this year.

There has been an increase of 1.54 per cent of last year in the pass percentage, according to the MPBSE. (ANI)

