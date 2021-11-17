MPL signs MoU with Telangana to set up game development centre

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Mobile Premier League (MPL) an online gaming platform signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telangana to set up a game development centre on the sidelines of IndiaJoy 2021.

It was signed in presence of State Minister of Information Technology, KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Telangana government will allot a dedicated 500 seat for Mobile Premier League in Image Towers with an understanding from MPL to share technology know-how and hire local talent.



Telangana Information technology and industries minister KT Rama Rao said, "this will become a signature event for the image industry and then build a strong reputation as an aggregator of different domain events that used to take place separately."

The Minister further said, Hyderabad based gaming companies have also made the best of the new market opportunities created during the pandemic.

45 companies have chosen Hyderabad as their destination in the gaming sector in the last two years making the total 80 getting companies, he said.

Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) President Rajiv Chilaka in his address said, "The pandemic has given us an opportunity to create IndiaJoy 2021 and bring the tech community together on a wider, far impacting stage, with a click of a button."

IndiaJoy is an amalgamation of world-leading digital entertainment technologies that brings the best of VFX, Animation, OTT, Games, Movies, TV, Comics, Animation, and Culture from the world. (ANI)

