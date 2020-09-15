MPs are 'warriors' performing duty while at risk of acquiring COVID infection: KTS Tulsi

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Appreciating the parliamentarians for risking their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic while attending the monsoon session, Rajya Sabha Congress Member of Parliament KTS Tulsi on Tuesday said they are also the corona "warriors".

Speaking to ANI, Tulsi said, "MPs have to interact with the people and in this case, you can never tell whether someone is infected or not since most people are asymptomatic. MPs are also like the warriors and they perform their duty even at the risk of acquiring the virus."

His remark comes after 25 parliamentarians had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the first day of the monsoon session. Out of the total, 17 are from Lok Sabha and eight from Rajya Sabha.



Many of the MPs tweeted about the positive results after the routine Parliament test for COVID-19.

"There is such a large hall and so many people are inside. Central hall, Lok Sabha chamber, Rajya Sabha chamber and this is not free of danger. Some people may have to make sacrifices of themselves," said Tulsi.

Approximately 200 Lok Sabha MPs attended the first day of the monsoon session where per bench accommodated three MPs against six and were separated by a plastic shield in front of the benches.

All MPs from both the houses catered to all prescribed guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) of wearing a mask, using sanitization, and maintaining social distancing.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49 lakh-mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

