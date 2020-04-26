MP's COVID-19 count reaches 1,945, toll at 99

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 1,945 on Saturday, according to the state health department.

According to the media bulletin issued by the health department as of 4 pm on Saturday, the toll due to the virus reached 99 in the state.

Indore with 1,085 recorded cases is the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh. The toll in the district, due to the infection, stands at 57.

It is followed by state capital, Bhopal, with 388 cases and nine deaths. (ANI)

