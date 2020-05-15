MP's COVID-19 count reaches 4,595 with 169 new cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of positive cases in the state to 4,595, said the Health Department.

While 2,293 people have recovered from the disease, 239 have succumbed to the infection, it added.

With an increase of 3,967 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive cases reached 81,970 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.



According to the latest figures, 51,401 patients are active coronavirus cases while 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has been migrated.



With a rise in 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths now stands at 2,649. (ANI)

