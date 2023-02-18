MPs express concern over e-courts not functioning to potential

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): A parliamentary panel expressed concern that the electronic courts (e-courts) are not functioning to their potential in the county during a meeting on Friday.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) cutting across the party lines expressed their concern while the Ministry of Law and Justice appeared before the Standing Committee for Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

The panel chaired by Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi expressed disappointment that while the government has spent crores of rupees on providing infrastructure for the functioning of such courts, they are not functioning properly.

"The Government of India has spent close to Rs 7,000 crore on getting the infrastructure but these courts hardly function. We have asked the Ministry the reason and how can we expect the situation to be reviewed for the future," a source told ANI after the meeting.

It is further known that the ministry will respond to the committee through written communication in the next couple of weeks.

Some opposition MPs also asked the officials about the appointment of judges in the state courts, especially the High Courts. "While the Supreme Court judge appointment has taken priority, the appointment of state High Courts has been rather selective and inconsistent," another source told ANI.

The source further elaborated that pendency of cases is a big concern. "About 35 per cent vacancy in the appointment of judges in cases is a big concern. These should happen on priority to reduce the number of cases awaiting justice delivery."

The panel held the meeting on Friday to discuss the Demand For Grants for the Budget 2023 before the start of the second part of the Session on March 13.

Several senior officials from the Law Ministry including the Law Secretary, the Secretary of the Justice Department, and the Registrar of the Supreme Court were among those who deposed before the Committee. (ANI)