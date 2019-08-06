File photo
File photo

MPs from BJP, DMK give Zero Hour notice in RS over several issues

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Members of Parliament (MPs) from BJP and DMK on Tuesday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over several issues.
BJP lawmaker Satyanarayan Jatia has given the notice in the Upper House over the need to spread awareness about the public welfare schemes while party leader Harnath Singh Yadav has moved it over 'injustice towards employees of institutions accredited to AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education)'.
DMK lawmaker P Wilson has given Zero Hour Notice over a demand to 'increase the retirement age of High Court Judges'.
Zero Hour may be defined as the interregnum between the end of Question Hour and the beginning of the regular listed business in the House. In other words, it is the time which begins at 12 o'clock after Question Hour which is from 11.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:31 IST

Zakir Nagar fire: Kejriwal announces financial compensation for...

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh financial compensation to the kin of the five deceased and Rs 2 lakh compensation to the ten injured in the Zakir Nagar fire incident, after he visited the site earlier today to take stock of the situat

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:15 IST

Maharashtra: NDRF team rescues several families following heavy rains

Walva/Urun Islampur/Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Flooded houses, abandoned animals- the sight of streets in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli went from normal to havoc after the relentless rains battered these regions within 48 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:08 IST

How is Kashmir internal issue, UN monitoring it: Congress shoots...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Questioning India's long-established position, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday threw a shocker in the Lok Sabha, asking how was Kashmir issue is an "internal matter" if "United Nations is monitoring it since 1948."

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:05 IST

'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Netizens on Tuesday trended '#GlobalTerroristPakistan' on microblogging site Twitter to bring focus to Pakistan harbouring terrorism on its soil and ill-treating minorities like Balochs, Pashtuns and Mohajirs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:03 IST

K'taka: Huge crack in road due to widespread showers

Karnataka [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Traffic on the state highway connecting Mangalore to neighbouring states came to a halt on Tuesday after a huge crack developed in the road, due to incessant rains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:02 IST

All decisions on J&K applicable to PoK, Aksai Chin: Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), August 6 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that all decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are applicable to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin and asserted that these are integral parts of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:40 IST

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, disrupts rush hour traffic

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections of the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:33 IST

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers bridge collapse in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttrakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Thousands of visitors were left stranded in the region after six bridges collapsed on Tuesday here due to relentless rains triggered by a cloud burst.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:29 IST

Karnataka CM holds review meeting of new buiding of Karnataka...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday reviewed progress of the work on the new building of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:22 IST

Ayodhya land dispute: SC declines to hear plea on live streaming...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a petition filed by former RSS idealogue KN Govindacharya who had sought live streaming or recording of the day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:14 IST

PoK, Aksai Chin is integral part of J-K, can die for it: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin is an integral and inseparable part of Jammu and Kashmir and India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:02 IST

CWC meeting expected today over J-K issue

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) over the Jammu and Kashmir issue is scheduled to be held later here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl