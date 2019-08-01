MPs from BJP, TMC, RJD give Zero Hour notices in RS

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:47 IST

Section 144 in place in Rampur, ahead of SP workers protest...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The district administration of Rampur has imposed Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than five people even as Samajwadi Party workers are expected to mass here in protest against the detention of Abdullah Azam, the son of MP Azam Khan.