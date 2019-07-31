MPs from TMC, BJP, Cong give Zero Hour notices in RS

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Members from Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress gave Zero Hour notices in the Rajya Sabha over several issues.

TMC MP Subhasish Chakraborty has given notice in the Upper House to raise 'battling India's severe water crisis'.

BJP MP CP Thakur submitted a Zero hour Notice over 'the need for amendment in divorce law for early disposal of cases'.

Congress MP Anand Sharma has given notice over 'faulty hip implants by pharma companies resulting in trauma, injury and deaths'.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament has been extended to August 7 to enable passage of pending government legislations.

The 17th Lok Sabha session, which began on June 17, was originally scheduled to end on July 26. (ANI)