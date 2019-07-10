MPs from TMC, Shiv Sena give Zero Hour notice in RS

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena MPs on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on separate issues.

Manas Bhunia and Dola Sen of TMC sought immediate discussion on the "Centre's proposal to dis-invest 42 PSUs".

Another TMC MP, Santanu Sen, gave notice over "violence against doctors in medical institutions".

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, gave notice over delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express train.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice. (ANI)

